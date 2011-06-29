Watch The Throne Officially Dropping July 4

Jay-Z and Kanye West To Release Watch The Throne On July 4th

Jay and ‘Ye’s much talked about collaboration album, Watch The Throne, may finally have an official release date.

According to The Source, an inside source, close to the two superstar rappers confirmed that the highly anticipated Watch The Throne will be released on July 4th.

The Source states:

Later on this evening there will be a G.O.O.D. Music event presented by Heineken and Kanye West held at a still undisclosed location in New York City. Rumors are speculating that at said event, Kanye and Jay-Z might be making an announcement about the July 4th release date.

Since July 4th is less than a week away, it’s hard to believe Jay-Z and Kanye would release their highly anticipated album with such short notice.

Still, we’ll take their word for it and wait to see if this G.O.O.D. Music event and announcement goes down tonight or not.