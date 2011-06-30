Wale, J. Cole, Rick Ross Shoot Video For “Bad Girls Club” [Photos]

Wale, J. Cole, Rick Ross On Set Of “Bad Girls Club”

Wale is continuing to make moves through his ties to Rick Ross’ Maybach Music and was spotted on the set of his new video for “Bad Girls Club.”

The D.C. emcee recently shot the video for the new single reportedly off his album.

J. Cole, who is featured on the track was onset with his fellow Roc Nation affiliate while Rick Ross came out to support his MMG artist.

Photographer Jered Scott was on set, check out a behind the scenes look at Wale’s “Bad Girls Club” below.

