Is Beyonce Set To Have Her Worst Album Sales Ever?

Beyonce Projected To Have Worst First Week Sales Yet With Her ‘4’ Album

While the music industry is down to some of the lowest sales we have ever seen it at, surely an international superstar like Beyonce would be able to push copies of her album “4” right?

Well according to Hits Daily Double, Beyonce is predicted to only move between 275-300k in first-week sales.

Although 300,000 albums is nothing to call a fail, this will be Beyonce’s lowest first weeks sales since her debut album “Dangerously In Love” back in 2004.

Her last album “I Am… Sasha Fierce,” debuted with 463,000 copies moved the first week, which was only 2nd to her album “B’Day” which debuted with 541,000 copies.

So who is to blame for the weak projected sales?

In recent weeks there’s been controversy regarding the marketing and sound of the album that left a bad aroma going into its surprise release date.

With different obstacles such as leaks, a rumored unsatisfied label, and rush marketing, many fingers can be pointed to why the hype around this Beyonce album is one of the lowest.

The label has recently released a statement extinguishing the rumors of their discomfort with the album by saying,

“The story about us being unhappy with the record and stuff is just not true. There’s never been any doubt or conversations about moving the record or changing it… Those conversations never existed. We’re really, really happy with it.”

While talks of Beyonce’s double platinum status in other countries present a sense of success compared to her prior albums, many people are uninformed that many countries do not have the same Platinum and Gold statuses as we do in the States.

So is it the just the state of the record industry?

Lady Gaga has had the most successful album sales this year by selling 1.11 million copies in the first week but it didn’t come without certain circumstances.

Out of the 1.11 million, Over 430,000 of these sales were at a special price of $ 0.99, which Amazon offered for two days during the album’s first week of release.

Adele, who recently released her sophomore album “21,” sold 375,000 units her first week and has been reported to be hovering around the 2 million mark.

So why are fairly young and not as popular artists like Adele outselling Beyonce? Is it the music?

While many fans and critics weren’t too excited of the Diplo and Switch sampled “Run The World (Girls),” the highly played radio single has only sold 422,000 copies to this day.

While Lupe Fiasco’s latest album “Lasers” only pushed 200,000 copies its first week, his lead single “The Show Goes On,” is rounding 2 million digital downloads.

Even though the stats are just a prediction, if Beyonce is indeed facing her worst album sales ever, who do you blame?