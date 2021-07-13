Charlie Robinson of NBC’s ‘Night Court’ Fame Passes Away At 75

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sitcom star Charlie Robinson, who is best known for his role as court clerk and Vietnam war veteran Mac on NBC’s Night Court, has died. He was 75.

A representative for the actor confirmed his passing last night (July 12). Robinson died from cardiac arrest and organ failure which was the result of septic shock and a form of cancer known as metastatic adenocarcinoma at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Robinson was a celebrated veteran actor of the stage and screen. Born on November 9, 1945, he started his career in his home state of Texas by attending the Studio 7 acting school at the Houston Music Theatre in the late 1960’s. After being cast in a made-for-TV movie, he moved to Hollywood. In addition to doing seven seasons on Night Court, he took on roles in various shows such as Hart of Dixie. Robinson also appeared as a guest on popular series such as NCIS, House, Home Improvement and Grey’s Anatomy. As a member of the Actor’s Studio, Robinson also made notable appearances in films like Set It Off, Antwone Fisher, Even Money and The House Bunny.

Robinson won the Best Actor Ovation Award for his portrayal of Troy Maxon in the 2008 production of August Wilson’s Fences. The actor’s most recent role was starring opposite Wendell Pierce in James Tyler’s play Some Old Black Man. Pierce took to Twitter last night to post a moving thread honoring his time working with Robinson

Robinson is survived by his wife and fellow actor Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The representative for Robinson stated that the family plans to prepare for an immediate funeral, and requests their privacy during this time.