Millyz & Dave East “Trafficking Bizzness,” Chayo Nash ft. T-Pain “Like Dis” & More | Daily Visuals 7.13.21

As of late Millyz and Dave East have seemed to be joined at the hip a la Red and Meth, and while they’ve both gone on to drop some solo joints recently, the two have once again reunited for some brand new visuals.

Continuing to take Latin America by storm in their video to “Trafficking Bizzness,” Millyz and Dave East politic at a fancy compound in the mountains with some thick mamacita’s who look like they’re ready to move some work like Emma Aispuro or something.

Back in the states T-Pain continues his comeback and links up with Chayo Nash for the clip to “Like Dis” to turn a boring night in the crib to a mind altering good time. This is the new kinda music Pain was ranting about wanting from today’s artists?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, Lady London, and more.

MILLYZ & DAVE EAST – “TRAFFICKING BIZZNESS”

CHAYO NASH & T-PAIN – “LIKE DIS”

SOULJA BOY – “BOP!”

SOULJA BOY – “HIT!”

HELL RELL FT. J.R. WRITER – “BAKING SODA BIBLE”

LADY LONDON – “NEVER”

BAGGUETTY FT. PHILTHY RICH – “WHOA”

RALO FT. DEREZ DE’SHON – “FAME”