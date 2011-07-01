Kanye West & Jay-Z Push Back “Watch The Throne”

Kanye West & Jay-Z’s ‘Watch The Throne’ Not Being Released On July 4

Independence Day was supposed to be a major day for hip-hop as fans anticipated the release of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne EP. But instead, the two rap juggernauts are making the people wait longer for their collaborative disc.

Vh1 reported, “We spoke to sources close to Jay-Z‘s management team earlier today who have direct knowledge of the album’s release plans, and they confirmed that the rumored July 4th release date is ‘not happening.”

We knew it was a long shot but it would’ve been great for the holiday. Oh well, let’s hope this doesn’t turn into another Detox now that the anticipation and expectations have been heightened.