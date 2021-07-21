The Air Jordan “Cool Grey” 11 Drop on December 11, Early Look

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated return of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is almost upon us and best believe we’ll be trying to double and triple up on these when they release.

20 years after making their debut (and 11 years after they retro’d for the first time), Jordan Brand is preparing to give sneakerheads what they’ve been begging for and bringing back the fan favorite colorway to the classic silhouette. Featuring the same cool grey base with a high-cut patent leather mudgaurds, the sneakers are just as beautiful as we remember them.

This is especially good news for us sneakerheads as Jordan Brand has gotten much blowback for changing the color shades on their highly anticipated retros of 2021 including the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 3’s and “Purple Flint” Air Jordan 7’s which both sported darker shades of grey much to the chagrin of sneaker aficionado’s across the globe. After those drops we feared JB would do us dirty with the “Cool Grey” 11’s, but judging from these pics it seems like the patent leather is only slightly darker than the originals, but not to the point where they ruin the shoe as a whole. So we’re happy.

The Air Jordan “Cool Grey” 11’s are set to drop this December 11 and though it’s supposed to be a general release, expect all kinds of L’s to be on deck as they are going to be one of the most sought after sneakers of the year.

Good luck, y’all.