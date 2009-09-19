Bill Cosby Is Going To Tell You How To Raise Your Kids…Again

America’s # 1 Dad, Bill Cosby, will be having a frank discussion in Detroit about parenting, health, and education in America. The event will be moderated by the Independent Women’s Forum president Michelle Bernard, who organized the event with Cosby. He will be on a panel with other U.S. parenting experts.

The main topic is expected to be poverty with a focus on the effects in has on the other issues regarding parenting. MSNBC will broadcast the About Our Children town hall meeting live on MSNBC Sunday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Cosby has written a number of books on the subject of parenting and has been speaking about parenting for many years. This time Cosby’s speech follows on the heels of President Barack Obama’s surprisingly controversial September 8th speech to schoolchildren.

In an effort to get schoolchildren more interested in their own education, Bill Cosby filmed public service announcement spots for the library, Wayne County Community College and Detroit Public Schools. The PSAs also featured actual Detroit schoolchildren and according to the press release Cosby paid for the entire thing, so no district money was used.

The town hall event featuring Bill Cosby will also be simulcast on MSNBC’s website. We’ll see if rap music finds its way into the discussion.

Learn more at http://www.aboutourchildren.org/.