HHW Gaming: Turtle Beach’s New Recon Controller For Xbox & PC Could Be A Game-Changer

Turtle Beach is well known for its very reliable gaming headsets, but it could make a considerable dent in the controller department?

This month Turtle Beach officially unveiled its new Recon Controller for Xbox, the audio veteran and gaming headset veteran’s first controller. Unlike the controller that comes with the Xbox Series S|X that is BlueTooth, Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller is wired, which could be frowned upon by some gamers who love that they are not tethered to the console.

But what could make this controller a gamechanger is that it has built-in audio features, pairing the brand’s signature audio innovations with game-winning controls. The controller will allow users to plug in any headset that utilizes a standard 3.5mm audio interface and take advantage of features like “Superhuman Hearing,” a feature common in the Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset, Mic Monitoring, Signature Audio Presets, and more.

That’s not all. The Recon Controller will also feature Pro-Aim Focus Mode that will allow users to fine-tune the thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy, good news for the sniper in your crew. The Recon Controller also allows users to save up to four profiles on each of the mappable rear quick-action buttons. The Recon Controller’s dual-rumble motors in the handles and triggers will allow you to feel the recoil of gunshots and vibrations of engines revving up by providing “next-generation vibration feedback.

Finally, the Recon Controller also promises a more comfortable gaming experience thanks to the addition of cooling rubber grips to keep you cool as the action heats up and its ergonomic shape.

The controller comes in two color offerings, white and black, and is available for pre-order on Turtle Beach’s website and costs $59.95. When Turtle Beach first unveiled the Recon Controller at E3 2021, it won “Best of E3” awards from CNN Underscored and Android Authority for bringing Turtle Beach’s audio controls to the controller.

So far, the reviews have been positive, with Kris Naudus writing in her review for Engadget, she “was happy with the controller’s performance, and I’m enamored of the ergonomics of it more than anything.” CNET’s Lori Grunin aired on the side of caution but was optimistic. “It’s not the best controller around, but it’s not bad. And for some folks, the built-in amp may make it worth switching from an older, more comfortable model.”

The Recon Controller officially hits the market on August 1.

Photo: Turtle Beach / Turtle Beach Recon Controller For Xbox