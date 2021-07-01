HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up With Nike For ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ SNKRS Kit Featuring The Lebron 18 Low

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another dope collaboration featuring Space Jam: A New legacy, Xbox, and this time Nike.

Beep, beep.

In June, Xbox gave us our first look at Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game and three new custom controllers drawing inspiration from LeBron James’ remix of the beloved film that first starred Michael Jordan. Thursday (Jul.1), Xbox announced another collab with Nike that will feature another custom pair of James kicks, the LeBron 18 Low, and a controller that you will be able to get your hands on if you move quickly.

The kit, which will be available via Nike’s SNKRS app ( we heard your groans) on July 17, features the kicks and controller that boasting designs based on the iconic Looney Tunes cartoon characters Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner. The LeBron 18 low, which Bron rocked a lot on the court this season, features amazing details. The left and right shoes featured the Tune Squad logo and Nike’s signature Swoosh, but that’s where the similarities end.

Each shoe also represents the cartoon character’s traits with different nods to them, whether it be the Road Runner’s speed or Wile E. Coyotes’ genius when it comes to slapping on an Acme rocket to one of his inventions to catch his elusive meal.

As for the controller, Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote share that space. Cool detailing like Acme written on the red d-pad that looks like a bomb, the left thumbstick is painted brown to represent Wile E., and the right thumbstick, along with the first set of left and right bumpers, takes its cues from the Road Runner.

The back of the controller comes in a sleek “Road Runner blue” with the Space Jam: A New Legacy logo on the battery cover. Underneath the left and trigger buttons are the Road Runner’s signature “beep, beep” call sound and Wile E. Coyote’s “yeoow” when he is either falling off a cliff are chasing after his meal with a rocket strapped to his back.

This kit is the latest merchandise revolving around the film, set to arrive simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16. McDonald’s and Diamond Supply recently announced a signature merch line based on the film, and Sprayground revealed a limited run of limited backpacks.

Now, remember, this kit will not be widely available, so make sure you’re locked in on your Nike SNKRS app on July 17 because once it’s gone, that’s all folks!

You can watch the Xbox, and Nike designers putting their heads together and break down their Space Jam: A New Legacy collab in the featurette below.

