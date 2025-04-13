12-Year Anniversary of RNIC: Lil Snupe & Meek Mill Made History
12-Year Anniversary of RNIC: Lil Snupe & Meek Mill Made History
Lil Snupe dropped his legendary “RNIC” mixtape, an underground classic that still hits hard. At just 17, Snupe had bars, hunger, and heart. “RNIC” had features from DJ Khaled, Curren$y, Yo Gotti, and more, but it was Snupe’s raw energy and pain in his voice that made the streets listen. Just a few months after the project dropped, Snupe’s life was tragically cut short. He was shot and killed at only 18, right when the world was starting to catch on. The loss was felt heavy in Hip-Hop. Snupe wasn’t just another rapper, he was the truth. A youngin’ with crazy talent and a fearless spirit, he was part of Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers movement, reppin’ it hard.Today marks 12 years since Louisiana’s own
During a conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, Meek shared how he first met Snupe outside a college show in Louisiana. Snupe handed him a CD, and the first joint was him spittin’ over one of Meek’s beats. It was raw, it was real—and Meek felt it. A few days later, Snupe hopped on a Greyhound and rode 32 hours to Philly just to link up again. That kind of dedication? You can’t teach that. Meek saw it and brought him into the Dream Chasers family. RNIC* still bumps like it dropped yesterday. Snupe’s story was short, but his impact was real. Rest in power to a young king.
Long Live Lil SnupeCheck out the full video below:
1. Lil Snupe – Take Over ft. DJ Khaled
2. Life (Skit)
3. Lil Snupe – So Tired ft. Twinn U and J. Knoxx
4. Lil Snupe – In Tha Air Freestyle
5. Lil Snupe I'm That N**ga Now
6. Lil Snupe – Ballin ft. Trae The Truth
7. Lil Snupe Neva Change
8. Lil Snupe – X B*tch
9. Lil Snupe – Tonight ft. Curren$y
10. Lil Snupe – Melo
11. Lil Snupe – No Games
12. Lil Snupe – Headed Str8 To The Top
13. Lil Snupe – Put Em Up ft. Bigg Poppa
