2023 Grammys Red Carpet Was Loaded With Dope Fits, But More Tomfoolery

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards went down on Sunday night (February 5) at the Crytpo.com Arena and its red carpet is an annual cavalcade of high fashion. However, it is also the nexus of some incredibly awful fits.

Nah for real, some of these stylists are clearly criminals on the side. At the end of the day, thought, the artist does have the option to say, “No.”

So for archival purposes, it’s only right we compiled some of the wilder outfits, starting with…wait for it…Blac Chyna.

Did she drop any music in 2022? Umm, who gave her a ticket? So many questions, so much fail.

See more fashion fails (and some of the better fits) in the gallery.