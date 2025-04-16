Check Out Our 420 2025 Cannabis Gift Guide #420

420 will land on Sunday this coming weekend, and while that’s also another important day for some, it certainly is a holiday for proponents of cannabis culture. As we’ve been doing around here at Hip-Hop Wired, we’ve put together a nice 420 I’ve written extensively about how 420 got its start as a “holidaze” back in the 1970s in California, and I won’t bore you again with those details. However, check out this One thing I need to be clear about every time that I do a cannabis roundup is to make certain to stress that we all take heed to our state and local laws regarding cannabis usage. These products are meant for those over the age of 21. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. will land on Sunday this coming weekend, and while that’s also another important day for some, it certainly is a holiday for proponents of cannabis culture. As we’ve been doing around here atwe’ve put together a nice 420 cannabis gift guide to help shoppers decide on what products to procure to aid in their celebration.I’ve written extensively about how 420 got its start as a “holidaze” back in the 1970s in California, and I won’t bore you again with those details. However, check out this excellent History Channel article about the holiday and its origin.One thing I need to be clear about every time that I do a cannabis roundup is to make certain to stress that we all take heed to our state and local laws regarding cannabis usage. These products are meant for those over the age of 21.I also do not endorse high driving just as much as I shoot down drunk driving, and despite all of its wonderful therapeutic benefits, cannabis isn’t for everyone. While I use CBD and THC products in droves, I do so to aid me in my daily life, not to just get high. Now that I’ve got that out of the way, I’m really excited to roll out this guide. I’ve included a handful of CBD products because I believe they should be part of the mix. I want to thank all of the publicists and their clients for assisting me in getting some eyes on your wares. Have a happy and safe 420! To be CONSIDERED for future cannabis and CBD roundups, please email D.L. Chandler here . — Photo: Rawpixel / Getty

1. 2Rise by herbOrder Source: 2Rise 2Rise is a CBD wellness brand produced by herbOrder as part of its innovative line of products that cover pain relief, workout recovery, and restful relaxation. I’ve been using the products for a couple of weeks now, especially the Sleep drops. This is a product I’d feel good about suggesting to anyone. Learn more here.

2. Acreage's The Botanist Source: Acreage Acreage’s The Botanist is a cannabis brand that covers all aspects of how the medicine can be delivered, including flower, tincture, vape, and concentrate options. Only available in IL, MA, NJ, NY, OH, and PA for now, with plans to expand to other states. Learn more here.

3. A Golden State Source: A Golden State A Golden State takes the process of providing the best flower possible with unique strains meant for all manner of activities. The brand also specializes in solventless live rosin vaporizers, adding to their whole plant approach to cannabis. Currently only available in California. Learn more here.

4. Betty's Eddies Caramelt Away Source: MariMed Betty’s Eddies is one of the best-tasting edible products on the market. Check out this piece about their Caramelt Away product here. Learn more about Betty’s Eddies and their other offerings here.

5. Blazy Susan High Roller Set Source: Blazy Susan Blazy Susan should be familiar to those who check out our roundups, and the Denver-based brand always has something cooking up for cannabis fans out there. From their High Roller Kit, to their variety of rolling papers, and their dazzling rolling trays among other accessories, tokers and dabbers alike will find something they’ll need with Blazy Susan. Learn more here.

6. Bubby's Baked Source: Bubby's Baked Bubby’s Baked is all about transforming sweet baked bites into an infused experience you won’t soon forget. Full disclosure here: I tried out one of their high-dose cookies last week, and I slept like a sweet newborn. Check the store locator to see if Bubby’s Baked is sold near you.



7. ButACake Source: @ButACake ButACake is a Black and woman-owned edible cannabis brand founded by trained pastry chef, Matha Figaro. We haven’t tried out the product, but considering Ms. Figaro’s story and what we’re all about at Urban One, we had to feature them. Hopefully, we can get our hands on some product soon. Learn more here.

8. Cantrip Source: Cantrip Cantrip takes classic soda flavors and bumps up the excitement by adding hemp-derived Delta-9 THC to the can for a sweet, social buzz. They also offer THC seltzers in a selection of flavors. The cream soda? Very fire. Learn more here.

9. Co2lors Source: Co2lors Co2lors focuses on vaporizer 510 thread cartridges and disposable all-in-ones that feature hash oil ramped up with tasty flavors like Pecan Pie, Blueberry Cobbler, Lemonade, and more.



10. DaySavers NY Pre-Rolled Cones Source: DaySavers DaySavers is all about rolling papers and pre-rolled cones. Adding to their innovative lineup, the NY Pre-Rolled Cones are out now and would be a perfect gift for any New York-loving fan. They also have these dope “Filla-A-Blunt” pre-roll cones that should spark memories for those of us of a certain age. Learn more here.

11. DaVinci IQ3 Source: Davinci I’m still learning all there is to know about dry herb vaporizers, but one I found incredibly easy to use right away was the DaVinci IQ3 device. It does boast a rather large chamber, so if you’re looking to conserve flower, there might be choices out there that fit one’s needs. For me, I like big flavor, and the conduction heating brings everything to the front.



12. Evermore Tall Seltzer Source: Evermore Cannabis Company/Union Craft Brewing Evermore Cannabis Company is an innovative cannabis brand based in Baltimore, and they partnered with fellow local brewery Union Craft Brewing for the THC-infused Tall Seltzer. I haven’t tried it out but since Maryland is a recreational state, I’ll be making a visit to grab a can. Learn more here.

13. Fable Source: Fable Fable adds its name to the hat of the growing category of THC-infused canned cocktails, and we’ve featured the brand in previous times. Founders Kristin and Benjamin Kennedy created Fable in 2016 after experimenting with booze-free, botanical-boosted mocktails, but decided some hemp-derived Delta-9 was the final missing ingredient. Fresh tasting and effective, Fable deserves more light in the industry. Learn more here.

14. Feelz by Mango Cannabis Source: Mango Cannabis Mango Cannabis in Oklahoma is reviving its Feelz edibles lineup, consisting of potent gummies. infused sodas and infused chocolate bars. This is definitely for the experienced users out there. Learn more here.

15. FLORA+BAST THCA Flower Source: FLORA+BAST FLORA+BAST is a cannabis brand that takes the medicinal approach of using the plant properly very seriously. Combining overall wellness with cannabis isn’t a new concept, but FLORA+BAST is pushing the envelope in this arena. The brand’s THCA flower jars is their newest offering, along with their other standout products. Learn more here.

16. Flower Union Artisan Gummies Source: Flower Union Flower Union Artisan Gummies focused on using the whole plant inside their edible product to produce true-to-flower effects. The brand employs Azuca’s TiME INFUSION® technology to bring about the desired effects in 5-15 minutes. Learn more here.

17. Frozen Fields Delta-8 + Live Resin Gummies Source: Frozen Fields Frozen Fields develops hemp-derived Delta-9 products, including its own Formula-X blend that shows up in vape form. The brand is also rolling out its Delta-8 and Live Resin Gummies, and we’ll be trying those out soon.



18. Gelato High From Dubai Bars Source: Gelato Canna Dubai chocolate is a hot item right now among fans of sweet treats due to its crunchy pistachio wafers covered in rich chocolate. Gelato Canna, an edible brand that operates in California and Michigan, is rolling out its new High From Dubai infused bars in sativa, hybrid, and indica. Learn more here.

19. Golden State Canna Source: Golden State Canna Golden State Canna bills itself as California’s top cannabis delivery service, and the brand’s CBN Groovy Chews are made for those looking to ease into their evenings.



20. G Pen Source: G Pen G Pen has been good to me as a brand overall, and their wide range of collaborations with Berner’s Cookies, B-Real’s Dr. Greenthumbs, and Mike Tyson’s Tyso 2.0 brands legitimizes them in my eyes. I’ve been sticking with my G Pen Dash+ pen, an easy-to-use dry herb vaporizer that’s clutch for short sessions. G Pen also has THCA flower for sale and I’m interested in trying them out. Learn more here.

21. Grön Source: Grön Grön, founded by architect Christine Apple, is one of the fastest-rising edible cannabis brands around. The brand focuses on strain-specific needs such as sleep and relaxation, along with blends for energy and focus. Learn more here.

22. Highsman Hit Stick Source: Highsman Highsman, created by retired NFL great Ricky Williams, is a brand I’ve featured in past roundups. This year, Williams rolled out his new Hit Stick product, which takes the concept of the one-hitter to new levels. The Hit Stick comes pre-packed and ready to go, with the ability to provide between 6-10 hits each. The brand has hemp products for sale, too. Learn more here.

23. Hometown Hero Source: Hometown Hero Hometown Hero and their hemp-derived Delta-9 products are part of a larger movement to keep the products federally legal despite the various roadblocks that tend to crop up. Founded by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, Hometown Hero’s measured approach to providing quality, along with potent edible treats and vapes, is a delight to witness. They also have some of the tastiest edibles around, too. Learn more here.

24. llicit Gardens Live Sauce Source: Illicit Gardens Illicit Gardens is all about the extracts game, and their Live Sauce is a high-terpene, densely-packed concentrate meant to deliver the biggest and best effects for those who dab. Learn more here.

25. Indacloud Bliss Gummies Source: Indacloud Indacloud is all about hemp-derived cannabis options that include THCA, Delta-8, and Delta-9 edible options, disposable vapes, and much more. I’ve tried many of their products, and everything works as advertised. I haven’t tried the Bliss Gummies yet, which are designed to help with deeper sleep, and boy, I could use some help with that. Hopefully, I’ll try this out soon, but I can say with full confidence, anything you cop from Indacloud will be well worth it. Learn more here.

26. Jaunty Source: Jaunty Jaunty is a relative newcomer in regards to New York’s homegrown cannabis scene, but they’ve been making moves on the gummies, vapes, tinctures, and dabbing front. They’re also cultivating live rosin products for those who like a pure experience as possible. Learn more here.

27. Jeeter Source: jeeter Jeeter bills itself as the top pre-roll in the world. We’ve yet to test out this theory, but we hope that this is the year we finally get to see if it lives up to the hype. Learn more here.

28. LumiBloom Source: LumiBloom LumiBloom is another Black and woman-owned brand founded by MacKenzie McClain Hill. Focusing on beauty and overall wellness, LumiBloom makes CBD a centerpiece in some of its products, including bath salts, bath bombs, oils, and even hand sanitizer.



29. Muha Meds Piatella Source: Muha Meds Muha Meds is one of my favorite brands, and in my travels, whenever I’ve been in the mood for some lifted moods, I’ve sought them out. The brand is rolling out its new Piatella extracts. Piatella is derived from fresh frozen bubble hash and put through a process that keeps it as true to the plant as possible. Learn more here.

30. Nasha Hash Cannabis Flower Source: Nasha Hash Nasha is known for producing solventless hash and the brand’s dedicated approach to quality and clean ingredients for its products. Nasha is now in the flower business, applying those same high standards to its plants.



31. Nature's Heritage 420 Source: Nature's Heritage Nature’s Heritage is another brand we’ve featured heavily at Hip-Hop Wired, and although it isn’t available in a ton of states, trust us when we say please find your way to the nearest dispensary and check out their wares. Available in DE, MA, MD, and IL. Learn more here.

32. Nine Dot Source: Nine Dot Nine Dot has my attention as an effective canned beverage that comes in both low and high-dose options. I crushed a can of the low-dose on my deck recently, and the vibes were excellent. The hemp-derived Delta-9 market has a tasty and formidable competitor in the ring now. Learn more here.

33. OM Wellness Source: OM Wellness OM Wellness is all about wellness using the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol, aka CBD, as the base for its products. Those products include Epsom salts, body oils, and balms that I’ve used myself and can vouch for their effectiveness. As I learn more about how and when to use CBD, I’ll be including more of these kinds of products in my roundups. Remember, it is NOT intoxicating like THC. Learn more here.

34. OOKA x Pacific Realms CBD Source: Pacific Realms CBD OOKA is an innovative hookah system that uses carefully curated pods for the sessions. The brand recently launched Pacific Realms CBD, which delivers a trio of CBD pods with varying effects. Earlier in 2025, the brand launched a partnership with Berner’s Cookies brand. The Cookies x OOKA partnership will result in upcoming CBD pods, so stay tuned. Learn more here.

35. PHASES Source: PHASES PHASES is another cannabis brand that puts science and achievable effects at the forefront of the products they produce. Their flower scale ranges from energetic sativa blends to restful indica offerings.



36. POTV Lobo Source: POTV POTV, also known as Planet Of The Vapes, sells a wide variety of vaporizers, mostly in the dry herb category. POTV’s Lobo is one of the most innovative devices of its sort, and I love the accessories like dosing capsules, which make for a cleaner experience. As someone who doesn’t enjoy burnt matter when it comes to flower, dry herb vaping is more my speed. Learn more here.

37. Puffco Pivot Mocha Source: Puffco Puffco is responsible for making me a fan of concentrates due to their Peak Pro and Plus devices. The Pivot is another favorite and now, the brand is offering a Mocha version of the device along with their Onyx colorway. Learn more here.

38. Säti Soda Source: Säti Soda Säti Soda offers a range of functional sodas, both with and without CBD. Today, we’re focusing on their delicious CBD sodas, which packs in 23 mg of CBD per can. They also have CBD-free and sugar-free options. Learn more here.

39. Sauce Essentials Source: Sauce Essentials Sauce Essentials provides potent Bars, their innovative all-in-one vapes, Smokes, their pre-roll line, Bursts, an edible option, and the Dream Pen. Available in eight states so far, with two more coming online soon, Sauce Essentials is making the right moves to put premium product in the hands of the people. Learn more here.

40. STIIIZY Seltzer Source: STIIIZY STIIIZY is a notable brand among cannabis enthusiasts, and now, they’re getting into the infused seltzer game. The brand’s hemp-derived Delta-9 seltzers are now on the market, and at just 5 mg, it’s a crushable social tonic, as the saying goes. Learn more here.

41. Vessel Pipe Emerald Source: Vessel Anytime I get to share details about Vessel, I get excited. These are accessories for the serious cannabis user. You only break out Vessel products when you want to feel an air of refinement as you indulge. The brand is rolling out its latest Pipe device in Emerald, and a portion of each sale will go towards The Kalief Browder Foundation. That’s super dope. ConBud is also donating 13 cents for every in-store dispensary purchase to the foundation. Learn more here.

42. Wana Source: Wana Wana is one of the first edible cannabis companies I became aware of when I started covering products for these roundups, and they’ve been a fixture in my life since. The brand offers Classic, Quick, Optimals, Solventless, and Hemp options. Learn more here.

43. Wynk Lemonades Source: WYNK Wynk already has the THC-infused seltzer game on lock with its fresh flavors and low calories. Now, they’re introducing a trio of infused lemonades, and we’ve tried them out. Much like their seltzers, these are incredibly tasty and hit the right spot with just a “wynk” of THC and CBD to boost the moods in a balanced fashion.



44. Zen Cannabis Source: Zen Cannabis Zen Cannabis dabbles in a little bit of everything edible and ingestible in the cannabis space. Gummies, chocolates, including a vegan version and a sugar-free option, tinctures, and drinks are all on deck at varying levels of potency. Learn more here.

45. Zone Opto Source: Zone Opto Zone Opto isn’t your basic 510 thread vape cartridge battery. This draw-operated battery brings precision and flavor-boosting enhancements to one’s vaping experience. In our short time with the Opto, we love its sleek look, useful functions, and countdown feature so you’re aware of how much time you have before a refill or recharge. Learn more here.