6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle

Published on November 11, 2025

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

The king troll has crossed the line.

Recently, Tekashi 6ix9ine made a disgusting comment about singer Demi Lovato. The New Mexico artist has been open about her struggle with addiction. Back in 2018, Lovato overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl. Since then, she has tried to keep a narrow path. Tekashi, on a podcast, recently spoke about the nostalgic show iCarly and mentioned Demi, “Remember iCarly? She does drugs now.” The host tries to clean up the comment, saying she believes Lovato is currently clean from drugs. 6ix9ine insists it will not be for long, “She’s gonna relapse, let’s send her a gift.”

Insisting that he planned to drop off a gift of drugs for her.

Fans online instantly roasted 6ix9ine for the uncalled-for comments about Demi Lovato. The NY struggle rapper has always made headlines for his comments, but this one takes the cake.

6ix9ine is also facing potential prison time for violating his probation stemming from his 2019 RICO case. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, is pushing for house arrest instead, as the rapper is currently facing three months behind bars. Lazzaro argued that serving more time in prison would be “much more severe, difficult, and even dangerous” for 6ix9ine.

Check out how users reacted to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s comments about Demi Lovato’s struggle with addiction below.

1. Facts

2. Fans react to 6ix9ine’s comments

3. Users online remind Tekashi to be humble

4. TikTok User breaks down the process of recovery and how it should never be used as a joke

5. Some call 6ix9ine’s comments disgusting

6. More TikTok reactions

7. SMH…

8. Social media is roasting Teksahi right now

9. LOL

10. 6ix9ine has to hold this L…

