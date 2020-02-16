Aaron Gordon Got Robbed At The NBA Slam Dunk Contest Again, Twitter Points To The Jig & Dwyane Wade

Aaron Gordon put on the best show at the NBA Slam Dunk contest last night (Feb. 15). Nevertheless, Orlando’s Magic’s high flying forward still lost to the Miami Heat’s bouncy Derrick Jones Jr.
To be clear, both of these guys got busy with the dunks, pulling off nothing but 50’s all night, for the most part. But Gordon’s one hand 36 windmill off the backboard was insane. And then the man jumped over a 7′ 4″ Tacko Fall.
C’mon son.
Nevertheless, Derrick Jones, Jr. got the chip, and Twitter immediately started pointing to the jig. In fact, Dwyane Wade immediately got spotlighted as a culprit.
C’mon son…
Peep more reactions to the jig below.
