NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome

The NBA inserted a new play-in tournament for the playoffs for the 2020-21 season that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly wasn’t a fan of. However, the tournament is probably here to stay but some fans from NBA Twitter believe that league commissioner Adam Silver wasn’t thrilled at the outcome of the play-in contest between past champs, the Golden State Warriors, and rising young squad, Memphis Grizzlies.

In a season that began while the COVID-19 pandemic still ravaged the states, the introduction of the play-in tournament, not completely unlike what happens at the college level, was met with curiosity and perhaps doubt with King James vehemently saying that he was against the idea.

However, the tournament has given fans some of the most exciting basketball stories to date, sparking the lower-seeded teams to dig deep into their reserves towards the end of the regular season to chase the glory of a championship.

Stephen Curry, the leader of the once-mighty Golden State Warriors, has been hobbled with injuries to one of its best stars in Klay Thompson, and their young big man James Wiseman. Curry attempted to do all he possibly could to bring his team to glory but Ja Morant and the Grizzlies bested the Warriors in overtime in a game that folks are currently discussing on Twitter today.

During the days of David Stern, the former commissioner that mentored Silver and passed on the mantle, fans would drum up conspiracy theories that NBA games were fixed to bring marquee teams to fans instead of awarding blue-collar teams with big names.

Morant probably doesn’t have the star power of Curry, or the aforementioned veteran in James, but he’s still a dynamic young player that will be electrifying the league for years. Other rising stars like Trae Young, Zion Williamson, Luka Donic, LaMelo Ball, and too many more to name will transform the top-billing team lineups for playoffs to come but it feels somewhat unfair to say there’s a fix happening at the top level of the league.

Fans on Twitter are playfully saying that Adam Silver didn’t enjoy the outcome of this latest play-in game, and we’ve got the reactions listed out below.

