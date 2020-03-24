Afro-Jazz Legend Manu Dibango Dies From Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Pandemic has claimed a legend. The Afro-Jazz great Manu Dibango has died after contracting COVID-19—he was 86.

The native Cameroonian died on Tuesday (March 24) in Paris per his music publisher, reports the Associated Press. “He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region,” said his music publisher Thierry Durepaire.

According to Dibango official Facebook, last week he had been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Dibango is most known for his 1972 hit “Soul Makossa,” which more than likely, you have heard some time in your life.

The song has been sampled a multitude of times over the years and was famously interpolated by Michael Jackson on his hit “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” off Thriller. The saxophonist sued Jackson (as well as Rihanna) for his use of the song in 2009, and the matter was settled out of court.

One notable use of “Soul Makossa” was for Jay-Z’s “Face Off,” feauturing Sauce Money, off his In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 album.

Rest in powerful peace Manu Dibango. See reactions to his unfortunate passing below.