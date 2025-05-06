Subscribe
André 3000 Rocked A Piano On His Back & More Met Gala Hip-Hop Flexes

Published on May 6, 2025
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

André 3000 knows how to make an entrance. The fashion-forward rapper hit the 2025 Met Gala carpet literally wearing a piano on his back—and he wasn’t the only Hip-Hop favorite flexing on the red carpet, which was actually blue.
As HHW has previously noted, the 2025 Met Gala’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” directly inspired by Monica L. Miller’s, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Black Dandyism has a rich history and amounts to Black people going all out in expressing their creativity, giving white supremacy the finger, and asserting their humanity by donning some epically fresh clothing.
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG25 / Getty

The evening’s celebrity co-chairs were Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams and they all understood the assignment, delivering some stunning looks. But 3 Stacks may have stolen all their shine thanks to his choice in attire. Coincidentally, shortly after the OutKast rapper hit the carpet in a Burberry-designed outfit, his label Epic Records released his new album called 7 piano sketches—thus the big ass (relatively) piano on his back. Don’t expect any new fire rap verses though, since as the title implies, it’s strictly André 3000 on the keys.
Nevertheless, 3 Stacks still have some heavy competition as Future, Doechii and Pusha T are just some of the Hip-Hop heavyweights who understood the night’s assignment and brought the sartorial fire to the event. See for yourself in the gallery. Where do you even store a portable piano like that?
     

1. Pusha T – The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

Pusha T - The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Source: Getty

Malice’s brother came through in a burgundy, double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit outfitted with crystals. Those pants are flared. Got it? Flared. 

2. Pharrell – The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

Pharrell - The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Source: Getty

You might have thought Pharrell phoned it in with the well-tailored suit. Until you look closely and realize those are pearls—15,000 of them reportedly. He had to go all out considering his wife, Helen Lasichanh, also came to slay. 

 

3. A$AP Rocky – The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

A$AP Rocky - The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Source: Getty

Pretty Flacko was repping Harlem, and his wife Rihanna is expecting baby no. 3. And yes, that cane looks like a revolver for the handle. Man alive. 

4. The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" – Street Sightings

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings
Source: Getty

Actor Colman Domingo is ours. That is all.

5. The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" – Street Sightings

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings
Source: Getty

Domingo’s initial red carpet look was giving Soulsonic Force vibe, and we were here for it. Most importantly, it was a tribute to the late, great Andre Leon Talley

6. Central Cee

Grime rapper Central Cee was spotted without a Nike Tech Fleece suit on the carpet. Respect. 

7. The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" – Arrivals

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Getty

Andre Benjamin was styled by Law Roach and the piano was credited to Burberry in collaboration with benji bixby, the latter of which is the latest evolution of 3000’s OG Benjamin Bixby clothing line.  

8. Future

Future Hendrix’s locks are gone and he stepped out in a new hairdo. 

andre 3000 met gala

