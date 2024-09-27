Angel Reese Reacts To Teresa Weatherspoon's Firing
Angel Reese Reacts To Chicago Sky Coach Teresa Weatherspoon’s Firing, WNBA Xitter Goes Low
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Reese continued, “I’ve never in my life had privilege but I definitely know the power I have through my platform. That didn’t come overnight. I grew that on my OWN. With that being said, I will continue to use my voice in the right way & say what’s right even though it has backfired on me to be this “villain”. I won’t stop!!” Also at the root of Reese’s current activity is her comments regarding the firing of her coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, who Reese credited for getting her this far in her rookie campaign, which ended prematurely due to a hand injury. I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you,” Reese wrote on X. She continued, “You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon. @Finisher_11” Anytime Angel Reese decides to take to social media, her detractors come out in droves to discredit her game, apply offensive commentary, and flat-out divisiveness becomes the order of the day. We’re sharing some of Angel Reese’s X replies below. Keep scrolling to see replies under her name, which is currently trending on X as well.
Y’all know i’ve been going through this for the last 2 years but was told “save the tears” & “stop playing victim”. Y’all a little late to the party and could have tried to put out this fire way before it started…. https://t.co/EuMfYtzgSA— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 26, 2024
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js — Photo: Patrick McDermott / Getty
For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain & me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this. This was beneficial to them. I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long…— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 27, 2024
1. Protected?
2.
3. Basically.
4. This is kind of facts though.
5.
6. People say things in the heat of battle. Some people just sit online all day being jerks. Is what it is.
7. Why tho?
8. (Some) Sports fans are truly the toxic ones.
9. These people don't know her.
10. Couldn't wait to kick her back in.
