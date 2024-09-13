Subscribe
Angela Rye, Jill Stein Clash On The Breakfast Club, Xitter Rejoices

Angela Rye Cooks Jill Stein On ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Xitter Rejoices

Published on September 13, 2024
Angela Rye - The Breakfast Club

Source: Power 105 / Revolt

Jill Stein faced off with Angela Rye on The Breakfast Club and had several talking points rebuked, with social media cheering the situation. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein appeared on The Breakfast Club on Thursday (September 12) and faced off with journalist Angela Rye who was a guest host on the show. Stein got off to a bad start when Rye asked her why she felt her campaign was “winnable”, noting that Stein wasn’t on the ballot in at least 13 states including three that allow write-in votes and reading off all of her electoral losses dating back to 2002. “We will be on the ballot for 95% of voters. That is more than enough to win an election,” Stein replied.
Rye would then ask about the Green Party’s lack of grassroots organization, prompting her to ask Stein about how many members were in the House of Representatives. “How many total are there? What is it, 600, some number?”, Stein replied. Rye would correct her. Charlamagne Tha God pointed out that Stein and the Green Party appeared to have “a lot more smoke for the Democratic Party”. That led Ware to deliver an attack on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her critique of the Green Party and on Vice President Kamala Harris for her stance on Israel and Gaza. “It is the talking point of AOC the other day, taking her marching orders from the DNC, that we are only running for president,” Stein stated. “It is amazing to hear you talk about women of color as parroting talking points instead of us looking at basic math,” Rye said, adding: “The one thing AOC has done that you haven’t, is win some elections.” Those who managed to catch the episode noted how much Rye countered Stein’s talking points, and applauded her for doing so. Others criticized Rye for appearing to be too combative, with one Ocasio-Cortez noted the exchange in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “This is a person running for President who doesn’t even know how many US Representatives there are. If we want to be real about building alternatives to the status quo, we must build a left that is serious, powerful, and persuasive. This is not that.”
