Clip Of Antonio Brown Going Deep Surfaces, And We’re Not Talking Football

Antonio Brown might not ever lace up the cleats again to take to the gridiron, but it appears he’s finding new ways to go deep if you’re catching our drift. A clip of the NFL player allegedly delivering the hammer to the mother of his children made it to the Internet streets and folks have plenty of questions.

Antonio Brown, 34, found his name trending on Twitter Wednesday morning (Jan. 18) after a SnapChat video of him and the mother of his children allegedly doing the deed. While we haven’t seen the video in full, plenty of screencaps of the clip have been shared over and over via Twitter with folks making the requisite jokes.

Some users are even saying that this is nothing more than a promo ad for Brown’s foray into adult content but it isn’t known how the video made its way to the public. And because some people have little decorum and are parched by nature, a few folks are saluting Brown’s “little soldier” and say he might have a career in the skin game ahead of him.

We’re not sure if Donda Sports is still a thing or if Brown is still the president of the sports agency founded by Ye FKA Kanye West, considering all that’s happened recently with the Chicago superstar.

A quick scan of Brown’s Twitter feed doesn’t directly address the sex tape footage but does display some of the Miami, Fla. native’s brash and outsized personality. In a series of tweets on Tuesday (Jan. 17), Brown cryptically wrote, “Somewhere between psy·chot·ic and i·con·ic” and “Don’t play wit me Play Football” among other musings.

To check out the reaction to Antonio Brown and his Snapchat sexcapades, keep scrolling.

UPDATE:

As reported by TMZ, Antonio Brown’s Snapchat account was suspended after being reported by the woman in question in the video, Chelsie Kyriss, who is the mother of Brown’s children. She also shared a statement on social media condemning the actions of her ex and says that the video was a private moment from their since-ended relationship.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty