Ariana Grande “Fixes” Tattoo & It’s Still Wrong, Oh & Drops “7 Rings” Remix ft. 2 Chainz

It’s been a pretty eventful week for Pop Princess Ariana Grande. Wednesday (Jan 30) she was getting cooked on Twitter for her Japanese tattoo fail. Grande updated the body ink, and it’s still wrong, and she is once again is getting grilled for it.

Ariana just needs to stop.

Grande attempted to “fix” the tattoo with the help of her Japanese tutor, but the end result went from the tattoo saying “shichirin” a small Japanese BBQ grill to now translating to “Japanese BBQ finger ♡.”

Ariana Grande summoned a tutor to help fix her ”BBQ Grill” tattoo, but still ended up with an error because of placement. Her tattoo now reads, ”Japanese BBQ Finger” (view previous post) pic.twitter.com/tGirGQo558 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 31, 2019

In her defense, Grande has been taking the jokes quite well even captioning a now-deleted post of the new tattoo “rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u.” She also had time to have a fun little back and forth with TMZ when they reported a story about her being accused of plagiarising some of the imagery from her “God is A Woman” video. She even gave the celeb gossip site praise when they joked about her Japanese tattoo fail as a clap back.

Guess Japanese isn't the only language that's tough to master 🤗😩 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2019

BUT she does have something to be excited about, and that is her remix “7 Rings” featuring Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz. Somewhere Soulja Boy who accused of her stealing his swag for the song is screaming 2 Chaaaiiinnnnzzzzz? You can listen to the track below and see the reactions to her failing to fix her tattoo.

Photo: Jim Spellman / Getty