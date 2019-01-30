Ariana Grande Is Getting Cooked Like Food On The ‘BBQ Grill’ Her Japanese Tattoo Translates To

Ariana Grande is gonna need a cover-up or removal ASAP. The “Thank U, Next” singer is getting clowned epically on Twitter because of her Japanese tattoo not translating to what she thought it meant.

Ariana Grande thought she was going to have a great day, her latest single “7 Rings” recently became the No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and to celebrate the achievement she decided to get the song’s title tattooed on the palm of her hand in Japanese Kanji characters.

Totally thrilled about her new ink, she shared a picture of the tat on Instagram and users quickly pointed out that her tattoo definitely did not translate to “7 Rings” but instead shichirin which is a small charcoal grill. As you can imagine the singer is getting cooked like the food that would be used on the grill for her huge tattoo fail that she quickly took down off her IG page once the mistake was pointed out.

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

In a now-deleted Tweet, the singer explained the bad ink in the most Ariana Grande way to a fan stating:

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between.”

“I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough, I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time [sic].”

Well, let this be a reminder you should really consider not getting tattoos in different languages if you’re not sure what it means. In the meantime, if you need a good laugh hit the gallery below to see the well deserve jokes Grande’s “BBQ Grill” tattoo earned.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty