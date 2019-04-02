Fans React To ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crashing Movie Ticket Sites & New Trailer [Video]

Tickets for Marvel Studios epic conclusion to Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame went on sale today and literally broke sites like Fandango. To add to the hysteria, a new trailer arrived alongside the news pre-sale tickets were available.

Once pre-sales links went live, seats across theaters faded away like the dusted Avengers who were the victims of the decimation aka the snappening. Fans across the US, UK, and Canada immediately started sharing on Twitter about the long wait times and error messages they were encountering when trying to secure their seats to 3-hour finale on several movie ticket sites including AMC and Cineplex.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D pic.twitter.com/4Dz22hRWvQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2019

Atom revealed to Deadline that it already sold three times as many tickets in the first hour of the pre-sale link going live besting Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame’s pre-sales also easily bested the first-hour sales of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fandango also revealed it saw impressive sales numbers for the superhero film as well.

While fans were complaining about not getting tickets, they also took time to react to a new Avengers: Endgame trailer as well. In it, we are teased even more about the epic showdown between the remaining Avengers and the Mad Titan himself Thanos, who finally makes an appearance post-snap. What really took Marvel fans for a loop was the long-awaited reunion between Captain America and Iron Man with two shaking hands securing the bond that was damaged in Civil War.

If only we could just use the space stone to jump to April 26 (April 25 for me, I got my tickets!) to see this film cause the hype is off the chains.

Hit the gallery below to view the reactions to Avengers: Endgame breaking the internet below.

—

Photo: Marvel / Disney