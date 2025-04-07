Subscribe
Azealia Banks Jabs At Wale's Music With Wild Insults

Alleged Cat Cooker Azealia Banks Beefs With Wale, Called DMV Rapper “Diet Curren$y” Among Other Insults

Published on April 7, 2025
2025 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Azealia Banks is more known for her fiery social media rants over her high-quality music these days, and she once again put a fellow artist in her crosshairs. This time, Wale took some shots from the Harlem rapper, and in typical Azealia Banks fashion, the alleged cat cooker got to it with a barrage of insults with some advice couched within the mix.
As spotted on X, Azealia Banks, who is currently on tour in Europe, had time between sets to hop online and chop it up with her fans and followers. On April 2, AB quote-tweeted a post from Wale which read, “I’m not sellin my soul . I’m not playin them other games either .. ain’t no “era” I ain’t never stopped…hope this helps wit the nostalgia bait.”

In Banks’ caption, she wrote, “N*gga the only hot song you ever made is “ridin in that black joint,”. It’s no shade . But ur rap swag and delivery and persona got something off in a very generic type of way. It’s highkey cause u African no shade. U shoulda been African T-pain.” In the thread, Ralph Folarin asked, “Can we further explore the African thing… I find your commentary interesting,” prompting Banks to fire back with the following: It actually is and was given in good hearted faith but ur just so weird and girly and talking about menstrual blood and doing stupid blipster sh*t and fake hustle music and always trying to stunt and don’t even know how to pull a good one. If you’d just realize that it’s not 2012 and the trend of insulting Azealia Banks for the fuck of it is no longer in style And that Azealia Banks is very f*cking intelligent And accept my compliment for riding in that black joint as an indication that I have been following your music since I was 16. I am now 33. And it is on a playlist with Zoey Dollas “Blow a Check”. Please don’t get it twisted dear. To his credit, Wale continued to engage and may have held his own depending on who is keeping score. Instead of giving you a direct blow-by-blow account that stretched for days, we’ll just share all the tweets connected to the initial exchange below, along with fan commentary that makes sense. — Photo: Getty

