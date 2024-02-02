Baes & Baddies: Gracie Bon’s Ample Bottom Can Make Air Travel Difficult

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Our latest Baes & Baddies is Gracie Bon, an Instagram model and influencer who is using her assets to potentially foster change in the airline industry. Seriously.

Recently, Gracie Bon, who is known for her otherworldly ample cheeks, went viral because she created a petition to get airlines seats that actually accommodate wider-hipped women. Hey, if you’ve flown, you know those airplanes seats can be tight even if you’re slim by today’s standards. “It’s not my fault I have an ass this big,” she said in her plea.

While Bon’s case is legit, it’s not the first time people have complained about tight airline seating. So we’re going to guess the reason her beef got more attention was due to the insane hip to waist ratio she puts on display on her IG. Sure people will ask, Are those cakes natural? But that’s none of our business.

TMZ caught up with her, and she’s dead serious and is seeking more empathy for the situation.

From what we gather she’s Panamanian, and we’re not even going to act like y’all are really checking for such details. See pics of Gracie Bon in the gallery and bless up to all women seeking relief in the ample hips and booty while traveling struggle—we see you.