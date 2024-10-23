Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” At Detroit Rally For Kamala Harris

Hunter Biden Airs Out All of His Father’s Haters Including George Clooney & Other Democrat Elites, X Loves It

Kamala Harris Says The “System Is Broken” & Calls Out The “Capitulation” To Donald Trump

We care about your data. See our privacy policy .

Thank you for subscribing!

Obama raps Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” after being introduced by the rapper at a rally for Harris in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/MqXJzplZPY