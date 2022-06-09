Woman Questioned Bernie Mac & His Comedy Skills, Twitter Fries Her Ferociously

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bernie Mac emerged in the early 1990s as one of the brightest standup comedians of his era, parlaying that fame into a long television and film career. A young woman on Twitter unaware of Mac’s claim as a “King of Comedy” asked if he was “actually funny,” and folks on the social media network had plenty of correction.

Bernie Mac Actually IS Funny

Twitter user @itsme_duhhhh, also known as Brandi, wrote on Wednesday (June 8), “Show me proof Bernie Mac was actually funny. Pls. Cause y’all dragging it.”

Well, the proof was shown time and again to Brandi, who later had to eat her words and apologize for questioning Mac’s comedic chops.

When the ratio began to ramp up, Brandi realized the error of her ways.

“Is putting me in a pack necessary family???????????????” read one tweet followed with, “If I say I was hacked will y’all forgive me?? Tryna see what my options are here.”

As is the case on Twitter, there are always some people who take it too far and tried to insult Brandi for her question. That said, most of the replies were in good taste and Brandi seems to be having fun with it herself.

On Twitter, the reactions to Brandi’s question have been relentless to the point that Bernie Mac’s name began to trend. Check out those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty