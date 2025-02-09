All The Best Super Bowl 2025 Commercials

Being that brands are paying millions for their spots during the Big Game, many have said “later” for any anticipation and have been touting their commercials before players have even stepped on the field for practice. Related Stories No Show, Big Statement: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Ghost Trump

Remember when you had to watch the Super Bowl just to see the actual Super Bowl commercials? Not anymore.Being that brands are paying millions for their spots during the Big Game, many have said "later" for any anticipation and have been touting their commercials before players have even stepped on the field for practice.The spots have plenty of range, too. For example, you have Meg Ryan and Billie Crystal reuniting to make magic based on a movie that dropped 35 years ago, and then you have Lil Wayne basically announcing his new album via a commercial for lotion. One throughline we do appreciate, when done well, is the use of Hip-Hop music (see Pfize with LL Cool J and Michelob Ultra with Rick Ross).We'll keep tabs on any commercials that actually debut during the Super Bowl and will add here accordingly. But for the right now, here are all the best Super Bowl 25 commercials. And some "meh," too—for archival purposes.

1. Nike – So Win. Remember when Nike commercials always pushed the needle and got you hyped? Done. With a heavy dose of empowerment.

2. Marvel THunderbolts – Big Game Trailer That’s Sentry. It’s lit.

Juno Temple (the little lady from Ted Lasso) carrying Myles Garrett (the big defensive end from the Cleveland Browns) through an airport. Who knew Oikos yogurt could this be inspiring?

4. Pfizer Props for the usage of LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.” F*ck cancer, infinitely.

5. Michelob ULTRA – The ULTRA Hustle Rick Ross is getting a check, and Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara are basically scammers—watch out for Sabrina Ionescu, Randy Moss, and Ryan Crouser.

6. Bud Light – Big Men on Cul-de-Sac Feauturing Shane Gillis, Post Malone, and Peyton Manning, we respect it due to the clutch use of Huey Lewis & The News music.

7. Google Pixel – Dream Job Love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

8. Hellmann's – When Harry Met Sally Reunion The fact that Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to push Hellmann’s mayonnaise in homage to When Harry Met Sally is textbook example of the jokes write themselves.

9. Häagen-Dazs – Not So Fast, Not So Furious Apparently Häagen-Daz has a budget for Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel to parody The Fast & The Furious. What a time.

10. Cetaphil – We're all a Lil Sensitive You gotta give Lil Wayne props for being able to laugh at himself after the whole Why Kendrick and not met at the Super Bowl brouhaha. And he managed to sneak in a Carter VI announcement.

11. STōK Cold Brew Coffee | Hollywood Magic Channing Tatum getting his dance on to C+C Music Factory for cold brew coffee, and to inspire soccer celebration, wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card.

12. Mountain Dew – Kiss From A Lime ft. SEAL, Becky G Singer seal is made to look like…a seal. We hope that bay was heavy, sir.

13. Dunkin Donuts – DunKings 2: The Bean Method Teaser ft. Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck & Jeremy Strong Ben Affleck is still the Dunkin Gawd. This time he brought along Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong.

14.

15. Totino's Pizza Rolls – Chazmo Finally Goes Home Yeah, don’t show this one to the kids. Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, how much y’all get? Asking for a friend.