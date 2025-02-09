All The Best Super Bowl 2025 Commercials
1. Nike – So Win.
Remember when Nike commercials always pushed the needle and got you hyped? Done. With a heavy dose of empowerment.
2. Marvel THunderbolts – Big Game Trailer
That’s Sentry. It’s lit.
3. Oikos – Big Game Commercial 2025
Juno Temple (the little lady from Ted Lasso) carrying Myles Garrett (the big defensive end from the Cleveland Browns) through an airport. Who knew Oikos yogurt could this be inspiring?
4. Pfizer
Props for the usage of LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.” F*ck cancer, infinitely.
5. Michelob ULTRA – The ULTRA Hustle
Rick Ross is getting a check, and Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara are basically scammers—watch out for Sabrina Ionescu, Randy Moss, and Ryan Crouser.
6. Bud Light – Big Men on Cul-de-Sac
Feauturing Shane Gillis, Post Malone, and Peyton Manning, we respect it due to the clutch use of Huey Lewis & The News music.
7. Google Pixel – Dream Job
Love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.
8. Hellmann's – When Harry Met Sally Reunion
The fact that Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to push Hellmann’s mayonnaise in homage to When Harry Met Sally is textbook example of the jokes write themselves.
9. Häagen-Dazs – Not So Fast, Not So Furious
Apparently Häagen-Daz has a budget for Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel to parody The Fast & The Furious. What a time.
10. Cetaphil – We're all a Lil Sensitive
You gotta give Lil Wayne props for being able to laugh at himself after the whole Why Kendrick and not met at the Super Bowl brouhaha. And he managed to sneak in a Carter VI announcement.
11. STōK Cold Brew Coffee | Hollywood Magic
Channing Tatum getting his dance on to C+C Music Factory for cold brew coffee, and to inspire soccer celebration, wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card.
12. Mountain Dew – Kiss From A Lime ft. SEAL, Becky G
Singer seal is made to look like…a seal. We hope that bay was heavy, sir.
13. Dunkin Donuts – DunKings 2: The Bean Method Teaser ft. Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck & Jeremy Strong
Ben Affleck is still the Dunkin Gawd. This time he brought along Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong.
14.
15. Totino's Pizza Rolls – Chazmo Finally Goes Home
Yeah, don’t show this one to the kids. Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, how much y’all get? Asking for a friend.
16. Uber Eats – A Century of Cravings
Matthew McConaughey with Greta Gerwig, Charli XCX, Martha Stewart, Sean Evans and Kevin Bacon. This one gets points for creativity. That song is “Green Onions” by Booker T. & The MG’s.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash