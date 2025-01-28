Big YBA's New Song Co-Signed By Megan Thee Stallion's Cheeks
Big YBA’s Song ‘Miss It’ Co-Signed By Megan Thee Stallion’s Cheeks [Video]
Big YBA’s song “Miss It” is quickly going viral on social media, striking a chord with lovers everywhere who are missing that special someone they haven’t been intimate with in a while. The song’s raw and relatable lyrics have caught the attention of fans, particularly the catchy, standout line at the beginning: “Dam I miss my little sh*t we ain’t f**ked in a minute, ugh, when I’m in it tell me you miss it.”* Sampling the legendary infidelity anthem by Keyshia Cole, ‘I Should Have Cheated’ The blunt and passionate line has sparked countless reactions across social platforms, with many people sharing their own stories of longing and reminiscing about past relationships. While the song was already making waves, it gained even more momentum when Megan Thee Stallion, the undisputed leader of the Hot Girls, gave it her stamp of approval. Megan posted a video of herself vibing to “Miss It” and twerking to the track, sending it into overdrive on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Fans were hyped to see the Hot Girl energy backing Big YBA’s track, and the video further fueled the song’s rise in popularity. The song’s catchy beat and the way it taps into feelings of desire and longing have made it a favorite among both “lover boys” and “lover girls.” With Megan’s co-sign and the song’s growing presence online, it’s clear that Big YBA’s “Miss It” is a track destined to be a major anthem for anyone missing that connection.
