Won’t He Do It?: “The Niggler” aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty on Fraud & Extortion Charges

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

They say God don’t like ugly, and it looks like Bishop Lamor Whitehead will have to pay for his sins.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, aka the “Bling Bishop,” is looking at some serious jail time after he was found guilty of wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI in Manhattan Federal Court.

Per Gothamist:

After just a few hours of deliberation, the jury convicted “Bling Bishop” Lamor Whitehead, 46, of five counts, agreeing that he had used his position of power and influence to swindle hundreds of thousands of dollars from people who trusted him.

Whitehead could face up to 45 years in prison.

A Breakdown of Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s Scammy Ways

Prosecutors convinced a jury that Whitehead deceived one of the members of his flock’s mother to give him $90,000 out of her retirement savings, promising to buy her a house and remodel it so she could move in, the website reports.

According to court documents, the Canal Street shopping pastor never bought the house and used the money to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors also made the case that Whitehead swindled a Bronx businessman into giving him $5,000 and then an additional $500,000, claiming he could get him favors from Mayor Mixxy, aka Mayor Eric Adams.

The current New York Mayor does not deny dealing with Whitehead, but there is no proof that he had anything to do with any of the Bling Bishop’s scams.

Besides, Adam has his own issues to worry about, with several of his aides having their homes raided by the Feds.

Court documents also say Whitehead lied to lenders about his net worth to secure a personal loan and lied to the FBI, claiming he had only one phone when, according to prosecutors, he had two.

Following the verdict, Whitehead’s attorney, Dawn Florio, had nothing to say when pressed for comment.

Of course, Whitehead did, taking to Instagram to drop a video from his luxury vehicle, writing in the caption for the post, “This Wasn’t About Me…. I was not going to be an informant for the FBI against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

We Will Be Appealing This Verdit”

We will continue to monitor this situation.

You can see reactions to the news in the gallery below.