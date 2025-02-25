Subscribe
Television

Okoye Marvel Series Not Moving Forward, Black Xitter Is Furious

‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Series Featuring Okoye No Longer Happening, Some Fans Think Marvel Studios Is Fumbling The Bag

Published on February 25, 2025
Source: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Okoye

If you eagerly awaited the Black Panther spinoff series featuring Okoye, we have bad news for you. Marvel’s head of streaming, television, and animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed that the Okoye series starring Danai Gurira is no longer moving forward at Marvel Television.
Talk of the series began in 2021, but there hasn’t been a peep about it until now. “I think fans of Okoye are going to be excited to see her come back, but I don’t think it’s going to be in a television show,” Winderbaum said to Pay or Wait. “I can’t say where and when, but I think there’s a lot to look forward to.” As for the animated Black Panther spinoff, Eyes of Wakanda, that is still in the works… for now.

“Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we’re doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU,” Winderbaum said about the show in 2024. “This is a story about Wakandan history. It’s produced by Ryan Coogler, it’s directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists, who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Thor: Ragnarok. It’s an awesome show. The action’s insane, the storytelling is fantastic. It’s about the history of Wakanda, but it also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods. So if you’re a fan of the movies, this is gonna be a real treat.”

Social Media Is BIG MAD

Reactions to the news of the Okoye series being put on ice is not sitting well with Marvel fans, specifically, Black ones who feel every other show has gotten a spinoff, but don’t understand why Black Panther is not.
“Characters like Agatha and White Vision can get two entire series but Okoye from an Oscar worthy franchise can’t. I hate the MCU,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote.  Another user on X wrote, “I waited over 3 years to get an Okoye show and they canceled it but they are making Daredevil season 2 and a Punisher special. … you see, more men, less women. I hope people are happy.” Damn, that Okoyo series could have been special. Eyes of Wakanda better be L I T. Just saying. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

