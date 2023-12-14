Disney Announces New ‘Black Panther’ Animated Series ‘Eyes of Wakanda’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Who’s ready to return to Marvel’s Wakanda? We know we are.

According to The Verge, Disney has announced a bevy of new Marvel shows and series that are set to hit Disney+ in 2024 and among them is a brand new animated series revolving around the legend of The Black Panther and his kingdom of Wakanda dubbed The Eyes of Wakanda. Though other animated shows include the second season of What If…?, X-Men ‘97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, people are really excited about The Eyes of Wakanda as it will explore the history of the brave warriors who have taken on the mantle of the Protector of Wakanda throughout the ages and showcase their individual stories.

The Verge reports:

Rather than focusing on a singular Black Panther, The Eyes of Wakanda will tell the stories of multiple warriors who “have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts” from different points in the nation’s history.