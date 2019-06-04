Black Twitter Debates Use Of “Auntie” Because, Ava DuVernay?

Black Twitter can be a volatile place. Today (June 4), the collective, and the stray gentrifier, is debating the usage of the word “Auntie” on these Internets.

Auntie is trending on Twitter. @ava you started something!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — VanLathan (@VanLathan) June 4, 2019

To many it’s a term of endearment. But to other, it’s a shade.

However, the source of today’s online chatter is an interview Van Lathan recently had with When They See Us-director Ava DuVernay. In a clip he shared, she was not feeling being called “Auntie Ava” on Twitter.

She is just not with it. “Why?,” she said. “Am I that old? Auntie Ava? Like Aunt Jemima?”

https://twitter.com/VanLathan/status/1135912633687666688

She did appreciate it as a term of respect, but she’s still not feeling. It parallels the “OG” honorific—are you saying I’m wise, or just old?

Right on cue, Black Twitter took up the debate, with the usual doses of insight and pettiness.

Let us know where you stand? Peep some of the more poignant reactions below. And respect Queen DuVernay’s wishes.