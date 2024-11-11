Subscribe
Black Veterans Show Military Pride On Veterans Day [Gallery]

Thank You For Your Service: Black Veterans Show Military Pride Via Social Media On Veterans Day

Published on November 11, 2024
Happy young intercultural men and woman in bulletproof vests Veterans Day is here and the annual federal holiday honors those who served in the United States Armed Forces in all capacities. On social media, several Black veterans are sharing images of themselves in military garb and we’re highlighting what we’ve seen so far on Veterans Day. To explain the history of the holiday, we look to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and their explainer below:
World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”
Veterans Day continues to be observed on November 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to November 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. According to Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), over 350,000 Black active duty and select reserve members are currently serving in the military in addition to over 2.4 million Black veterans in the country. This is referenced in the study, “Missing Perspectives: Black & African Americans in the Military—From Service to Civilian Life.” While Black veterans are joined in celebration, that same study wrote in their findings that 56% of respondents said they faced issues around racial/ethnic discrimination with 455 saying that their racial/ethnic identity made it difficult to get ahead at work. Adding to that, 59% said that their transition into life outside the military was difficult. It should be noted that the study highlights several positives as well. As we salute those who joined the military at great risk and reward on Veterans Day, check out the gallery of posts below to see Black veterans shine in their element. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

https://twitter.com/Yeshthagr8/status/1855990690934591597

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

