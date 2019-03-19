Bmore Bamma Jess Hilarious At It Again, This Time With Islamophobia

We’re a bit late to this one but comedienne and actress Jess Hilarious is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons yet again. This time, the Baltimore social media personality put a little Islamophobia out there into the universe after she posted about a group of Sikhs boarding a plane while stating she felt threatened and is now apologizing.

Last week, Jess Hilarious posted a series of now-deleted clips in where she claimed that her life was in danger after four Sikh men in turbans were on the same plane as she was. Folks on Twitter fried Hilarious for her insensitive comments in the wake of the New Zealand mosque shootings that occurred last week as well. In her typically brash fashion, Hilarious told fans “f*ck y’all” along with some other choice words in her double down defense.

After a solid few days of roasting, Jess Hilarious offered up a tearful apology and says she’ll be donating $15,000 to victims of the New Zealand shooting. A step in the right direction perhaps but someone in her camp needs to tell her to calm down that hard-edge approach unless she’s content with losing her ability to get the bag in the future.

Also, as one Twitter user noted, Sikhs aren’t Muslims but whatever.

We’ve posted her apology and reactions from Twitter in the gallery below.

Photo: Getty