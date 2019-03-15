Twitter Reacts To Details Of Christchurch Mosque Shooting In New Zealand

The country of New Zealand is joined together in mourning the 49 people who were shot and killed after a white man carried out an attack on two mosques. As details of the horrific act of terrorism continue to develop, many on Twitter are rallying around the victims, their families, and the nation abroad.

According to The Guardian, three other individuals have been detained in connection to the shooting with one 28-year-old man deemed as the shooter. A rambling, disjointed manifesto has been uncovered by investigators but some journalists are saying the right-wing ideologies posed there are buried in other nonsensical details.

Reaction on Twitter to the crime has been ongoing since news broke, including support from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who hails from New Zealand. We’ve collected a number of these reactions below.

Photo: Getty