49 Dead After 2 Mosques Attacked In New Zealand, Terrorist White Man Charged With Murder

A terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand on two mosques has left 49 people dead, so far. A 28-year-old white man has been charged with murder and three other people have been detained.
Reports the New York Times:
At least 49 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, in a horrific and methodical afternoon slaughter, part of which was broadcast live on the internet after the publication of a white supremacist manifesto online.
The massacre, which Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, condemned as a terrorist attack and called “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence,” interrupted a day of prayer for a small immigrant community in the nation’s third-largest city and shook a country with little history of mass shooting.
Harrowing first-person footage, apparently from a camera worn by a gunman as he attacked the Al Noor Mosque in the center of the city, was streamed on Facebook, a grim milestone in the evolution of terrorism that raised questions about the ability of global tech companies to block extremists from using their platforms to spread hate and inspire violence.
The manifest shared online before the attack is reportedly called “The Great Replacement.”
The suspect’s name is Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national and self-described White supremacist.