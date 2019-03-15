49 Dead After 2 Mosques Attacked In New Zealand, Terrorist White Man Charged With Murder

A terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand on two mosques has left 49 people dead, so far. A 28-year-old white man has been charged with murder and three other people have been detained.

Reports the New York Times:

At least 49 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, in a horrific and methodical afternoon slaughter, part of which was broadcast live on the internet after the publication of a white supremacist manifesto online.

The massacre, which Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, condemned as a terrorist attack and called “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence,” interrupted a day of prayer for a small immigrant community in the nation’s third-largest city and shook a country with little history of mass shooting.

Harrowing first-person footage, apparently from a camera worn by a gunman as he attacked the Al Noor Mosque in the center of the city, was streamed on Facebook, a grim milestone in the evolution of terrorism that raised questions about the ability of global tech companies to block extremists from using their platforms to spread hate and inspire violence.

The manifest shared online before the attack is reportedly called “The Great Replacement.”

The suspect’s name is Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national and self-described White supremacist.

I’m sickened by the news coming out of New Zealand—the horrific terrorist attack targeting Muslims at prayer that killed at least 49 people. The rising tide of white supremacy and Islamophobia around the globe must be met with our determination to work against hate. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 15, 2019

My heart is heavy with grief for New Zealand & Muslims worldwide affected by the tragic murders in Christchurch. The massacre of those in a house of worship, in prayer, is evil & cowardly. We stand with our friends around the world to condemn hate & speak out against intolerance. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 15, 2019

My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community. We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms. White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2019

Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today’s shootings in New Zealand. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2019