Candace Owens Turns On Donald Trump, X Is Not Buying It
Candace Owens The Latest Donald Trump Fan To Regret Support For Felon 47 Following Attacks On Universities
Donald Trump must be doing something wrong when his biggest fans are now regretting their support for him following his administration’s attack on Harvard University. Speaking on a recent episode of her podcast, Candace, the far-right conservative, expressed her distaste for Trump and his administration’s attacks on colleges and universities as part of their ongoing campaign to get rid of DEI, calling it a blatant attack on free speech. “I never thought that I would see a day where I would be rooting for a university above Donald J. Trump and his administration,” Owens said. “But I don’t recognize this administration right now. I don’t recognize what’s happening. I have a theory. I do.” Hell, we never thought we would see the day either, mainly because Owens has been a staunch supporter of Trump and attacked other organizations like Black Lives Matter, other civil rights movements, plus other liberal ideologies. Owens also called out people in Trump’s inner circle for continuing to suck up to Felon 47 because they are “are still trying to grift.” “Which is ridiculous, because when you are out of office, we are going to have to live with these consequences,” Owens said, adding, “Our children are going to have to grow up in this America.”
Ownes Has Her TheoriesThe edgless conservative feels these attacks are “not worth it” and are only being implemented to make Trump and his supporters feel like they are accomplishing something. She also feels loudmouths like herself and Tucker Carlson could face serious consequences for the things they say. “Everyone can see what’s happening left and right,” she continued. Her comments come after Trump’s battle with Harvard, in which the university stood up to his administration, telling them it would not comply with Trump administration’s demands. The historic institution filed a lawsuit last week after the administration’s threat to freeze research unless they comply.
Social Media Is Not Buying Candace Owens Flipping On TrumpDespite Owens turning on Trump, social media is giving her and those who happily pulled the lever for Trump the ultimate side eye. “Candace Owens and Joe Rogan spent years hyping up Trump, and now that they’re criticizing him, suddenly they’re the voices of reason? They’re not principled, they’re just riding the wave. They see that Trump’s loyalists aren’t trending anymore, so they’re pivoting,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user on X wrote, “Maaan, don’t let Candace Owens rebrand herself to ingratiate a black audience and be anti-Trump, saying she didn’t know he would be like this. She was throwing us and our “culture” under the bus for years. Leave her where she at – let MAGA care for her lol.” Beware of the jig. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
