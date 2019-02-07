Cardi B Covers ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Spring Fashion Issue, Twitter Rejoices [Photos]

Bronx rapper Cardi B graces the cover of the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Bardi holds down the March 2019 issue and the topics cover her rise in the Hip-Hop game and of course her relationship with Offset, and other stuff.

But even before the prose, the photo shoot is getting all types of praise. From Cardi sitting atop a white horse, blowing fire or sending a wink to that time she hurled a shoe at a Harper’s Bazaar party, the visuals are stunning.

As for the feature, of course, Offset comes up, multiple times, including:

I ask if any family or friends influenced her decision to leave Offset. “No, I decided on my own,” she declares, looking me straight in the eye. “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.” Before they broke up, Offset begged Cardi to see a therapist. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she says, in a firm tone of voice. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

Raising baby Kulture also came up:

Despite the indelible image of Cardi breast-feeding in the “Money” video, wearing a black gown open at the bodice, she isn’t breast-feeding Kulture, whom she’s nicknamed KK. “It was too hard,” she explains. In fact, she spent most of the time after the baby was born in a haze of postpartum depression. “I thought I was going to avoid it,” Cardi says. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

And there’s her meteoric (but not really since she was grinding for years) rise:

A tiny, makeup-less sprite in magenta leggings and a playful Moschino sweatshirt, Cardi talks about where she’s at today. On one hand, she says, “I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess—rags to riches, people trying to sabotage,” she says. But she also complains fervently about being over the fairy-tale life and wanting peace and quiet. “Before, I cared about everything—relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people,” she explains. “I don’t care about anything anymore—just my career and my kid.” What about money, the thing she raps about caring for quite a bit? “Well, I care about my career because of my money,” Cardi says, giving me a “c’mon, stupid” face.

As with most Cardi B wins, Twitter is praising the Bronx rapper’s latest achievement.

Check out the photos and reactions below and in the gallery. Guess Hip-Hop works for the mag considering Nicki Minaj and Kanye West, and his kids, have covered recent issues. Check out the full Harper’s Bazaar feature, available on newsstands Feb. 19, right here.