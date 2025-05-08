Casey Means Is Trump's New Pick For Surgeon General
Donald Trump Nominates Casey Means, A Medical Degree-Less “Wellness Influencer,” To Be Next Surgeon General Because RFK Jr. “Thought She Was Fantastic”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of HHS and TV doctor and Oprah’s biggest blunder, Dr. Mehmet OZ, as Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. To make matters worse, Trump has nominated “Dr” Casey Means to take on the role of Surgeon General. What could go wrong? Well, a lot. According to MSNBC, Trump nominated Means after yanking Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a Fox News contributor’s nomination, without explaining the move. The website points to right-wing activist, radical conspiracy theorist, and one of Trump’s closest confidants, Laura Loomer, criticizing Nesheiwat, specifically being BIG MAD about her support for life-saving Covid vaccines. Trump claims the Nesheiwat will work at HHS in “another capacity,” giving Means the lane to become the nation’s top doctor.Donald Trump continues to put on a masterclass in nominating people to positions in the United States government that they have no business being in. On his mission to “Make America Healthy Again,” Donald Trump is enlisting the best quacks the country has to offer to solicit bad health advice to American people coming off a once-in-a-generation pandemic, and as diseases that were once considered 100% neutralized, like the measles, are on the comeback. We already have vaccine skeptic
Casey Means Lack of Experience For The JobThe AP went ham in their description of Means and perfectly explained why she is not qualified for the position, calling her just a “wellness influencer. ” They noted that she dropped out of her surgical residency program and has no experience in public health administration, something very much needed for the Surgeon General job. The same report also describes her as a snake oil salesman who makes a living selling “dietary supplements, creams, teas, and other products sponsored on her social media accounts.” Bruh. When asked why he chose someone with no experience to be the top doctor in the country, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he said, “I don’t know her,” but only picked her because Kennedy “thought she was fantastic.” What a glowing recommendation. We are being sarcastic, of course.
Social Media Is Freaking Out About Casey Means & Pointing Out How Fringe She IsSocial media has been responding to the latest nomination, and as expected, folks are apprehensive about another fringe doctor pushing bullsh*t health alternatives while disregarding proven medical science. “Trumps’s new surgeon general nominee is Casey Means withdrew from her medical residency at age 30. She thinks you can stay healthy by focusing on metabolic health?! And Laura Loomer got rid of the original nominee for being too pro-vaccine? We’re living in an SNL skit,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. We are in deep trouble. All folks had to do was vote for the Black lady, but, of course, they couldn’t do that. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
