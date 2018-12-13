“Father of The Bride” Ceaser Wanted All The Smoke On Last Night’s Episode of ‘Black Ink Crew’

The Black Ink Crew is divided as usual, but Young Bae hopes her upcoming wedding will force her dysfunctional family’s to put whatever issues to the side. Unfortunately, this is Ceaser, and we already know that is not happening. The arrival of former employees and his nemesis got him entirely heated, and things went from 0 to 100 swiftly.

Young Bae getting married should bring some sort of peace to the crew but right out of the gate the events of last weeks episode had things starting on a sour note. Ceaser and his gang of ratchets took their nonsense from the streets of NYC to Upstate NY for some culture. The change of scenery didn’t help matters of course.

Habitual womanizer Teddy was all in his feelings because a clearly intoxicated Tati (who is not his girlfriend) was having too much fun with another man that wasn’t him. Tati for whatever reason felt terrible and went out of her way to apologize to the “President” of Black Ink. Ted was extra petty once he arrived at the large mansion Ceaser rented for the weekend and gave poor Tati the cold shoulder initially. He eventually opened up and listened to her and voiced his displeasure with her behavior at the party. The two finally made up and moved on from their so-called issues.

Ted’s ex, Sky got herself “fired” in the previous episode and is in Miami getting her new shop ready for its grand opening. While she doesn’t want her former boss there, she still wants the rest of her Black Ink family there but is feeling some type of way due to the fact none of them RSVP’ed for the event. They all have a good excuse not to be there, and that’s Bae’s wedding. Sky being the attention craver she is felt they could have all made it to the event and then flew back home for the wedding.

But here is when things got really spicy. Ceaser is excited to take on the role of father of bride bestowed upon him by Bae. Ceaser is pulling out all the stops and making sure he walks his “daughter” down the aisle the right way. All of his happiness gets thrown out of the window when Bae tells him she invited his nemesis Richard aka Oh Sh*t to the wedding. He warned her by instructing her to rescind the invitation, but Bae did not. While at Bae’s rehearsal dinner that her fiance is missing from things go downhill quickly when Richard and his wife walks in. Ceaser quickly calls out his former best friend for an Instagram post he made claiming the head of the Black Ink empire is a liar.

Ceaser doesn’t hold back pulling all of the receipts and bringing up Oh Sh*t’s drug use, and things get incredibly testy. Richard and his wife leave, and you would think that things would have calmed down after that. They did not, of course, when Donna and Alex who were also fired walks in and the mood in the room gets even worse. Ceaser is still hot from the last argument and tells Donna to say what she gotta say. Alex who didn’t want to go to the wedding in the first place is just watching silently. For whatever reason Ceaser gets up and Teddy hits Alex from behind and a big brawl breaks out between them.

The episode ends on that note, but the drama will continue on the next week when Sky arrives, and based on the preview it’s going to be nothing but trouble. As you can imagine Twitter had thoughts about Ceaser’s behavior and Ted having the tables turned on him for once. Hit the gallery to see the fallout from last night’s episode of Black Ink Crew.

—

Photo: VH1