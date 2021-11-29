Kid Cudi, Drake, Ye & More Celebs Flock To Social Media To Mourn Virgil Abloh

The world sustained a massive shock as word was released on Sunday (November 28th) that iconic fashion designer and cultural influencer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. The news prompted many to express their grief and memories online, including many artists and celebrities that he worked with.
A statement was released through the Instagram page of Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s page. In that statement, it was disclosed that the Chicago native had been combatting a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma for at least the past two years. In that statement, the CEO of Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH Bernard Arnault said: “We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son, and friend.”
Kanye West created a flash page tribute on his website, dondalive.com which read: “In Loving Memory Of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director Of Donda.”
See more from the likes of Drake, Dapper Don, Kid Cudi, Westside Gunn and Frank Ocean in the gallery. RIP Virgil Abloh.
1. Pharrell Williams
A steady stream of artists and celebrities that the Off-White founder befriended and worked with spoke on Abloh’s passing via social media. Pharrell Williams, a frequent collaborator, and friend expressed his sorrow at the news via his Twitter account, saying: “My heart is broken. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.”
2. Drake
Drake shared a photo of himself and the designer on his Instagram page with the caption, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything”
3. BTS
K-Pop superstar group BTS expressed their condolences via Twitter as they currently are amid concert dates in Los Angeles, California:
4. Donatella Versace
Fashion legend Donatella Versace expressed her condolences via Instagram:
5. Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean shared a heartfelt tribute to Abloh in a story via his Instagram page, also mentioning his brother Ryan who died in a car accident last year: “When my brother passed I never said anything because it was way too much but he loved you and really looked up to you,” Frank wrote. “He was going to fashion school and everything. He wanted to be a designer. My fam was proud of you like you were our family. I know grief is love that you don’t get to express so this is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You’re a hero.”
6. Offset
7. Questlove
8. Dapper Dan
9. Nike
In their Instagram post, apparel giant Nike said: “Since 2016, Virgil has been a beloved member of the Nike, Jordan, and Converse family. He was a creative force who shared a passion for challenging the status quo, pushing forward a new vision while inspiring multiple generations along the way. But more than a collaborator, colleague and prolific creative, Virgil was a husband, father, son, brother, and friend. We are proud to call him family.