Celebrities React To Chadwick Boseman’s Death on Social Media

The world is in mourning over the loss of Chadwick Boseman who lost his battle to cancer over the weekend. In a statement released on his official Twitter account, it was revealed the beloved actor was secretly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and spent the last four years of life undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments while working on film sets and visiting children’s hospitals of terminally ill children.
Since his diagnosis, Boseman blessed the culture with over 8 films including Message from the King, Marshall, 21 Bridges, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Da 5 Bloods, and the most recently wrapped project Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He even signed up to play the lead in the film Yasuke, the true story of a 16th century Samauri of African origin.
Boseman, an elite performer devoted to telling the stories of Black heroes of fictional and true origins, left behind a tribe of close friends, politicians, and associates, many who shared heartfelt reactions to the news on social media. After scrolling below for their posts, definitely take a look at Ryan Coogler and Danai Gurira’s emotional tribute to the 43-year-old actor. Bring a Kleenex, though.
I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend.#WakandaForever#blackpantherpic.twitter.com/M7EgGess9p
Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ
What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42
Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh
becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo. We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become.
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.
You told OUR stories. You reminded us that we are royal. Thank you for all you shared. A truly remarkable & kind person. You are walking with the ancestors now. Rest easy, rest in power & in peace, Chadwick. Sending so much love to his family & loved ones. #RepresentationMatterspic.twitter.com/7zyPXjZzGR
F*ck this yr. He was battling stage 4 cancer while being our superhero. & to think people made fun of him for the weight loss. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Be wise in how you use it. Hoping he never doubted his royalty. Praying for his family