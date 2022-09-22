Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Allegedly Stepped Out On Nia Long, Twitter Perplexed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ime Udoka, the head coach of the 2021-22 Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics team, is atop the Twitter trending topics list on Thursday (September 22). News broke out that the Celtics disciplined Udoka for a team conduct violation with speculation that it was over the coach being in a consensual relationship with a team employee.

Ime Udoka, 45, found his name trending all over social media Wednesday night (September 21) after ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted an explosive bit of news that rocked the Celtics nation.

“ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination,” read Woj’s tweet.

Some on Twitter noted that another user with no known connection to the team preceded Woj’s tweet by alleging that Udoka’s troubles were over cheating on his longtime partner and mother of his son, actress Nia Long.

As the night wore on, Twitter was replete with speculation over Udoka’s still unconfirmed actions. The Atheltic NBA reporter Shams Charania added in a tweet that sources revealed that the Celtics are suspending Udoka for entering into a consensual relationship with a team employee.

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct,” read the tweet.

As of now, the Boston Celtics have yet to make a public announcement regarding the impending suspension of Udoka but that hasn’t stopped NBA Twitter from chiming in with their thoughts. Because Udoka is wit someone as high profile as Long, it most certainly has all the elements for the jokes and Twitter slander.

Check out the reactions to Ime Udoka getting in hot water with the Boston Celtics, and possibly Nia Long, below.

Photo: Getty