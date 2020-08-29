RIP: Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away From Colon Cancer

Renowned actor Chadwick Boseman, famed for his portrayal of Marvel’s Black Panther, has passed away. He was just 43.

The Associated Press reported the actor’s death. The South Carolina native succumbed to a bout with colon cancer according to his press rep. A statement released on Boseman’s Instagram revealed he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016.

Boseman reportedly passed away at his home in the Los Angeles area. According to his publicist Nicki Fioravante, his wife and family by his side. Recently, Twitter had recently been alarmed by the actor’s thin and frail appearance, but any word of his illness was kept under wraps.

A graduate of Howard University, Boseman first gained major accolades for his portrayal of Jackie Robinson in the biopic 42 in 2014. The acclaimed actor also gained critical acclaim for his portrayals of James Brown in Get On Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

But it was Boseman’s role as Black Panther aka King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that truly made him an international icon. Beginning in Captain America: Civil War, he would then star in Black Panther and again hold it down in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Now consider that Black Panther was released in 2018, two years after his cancer diagnosis. The man was a true warrior.

Twitter is currently shocked at this sudden, shocking and heartbreaking news. Peep some powerful reactions from celebs, his peers and fans below.

Rest in powerful peace Chadwick Boseman.

This story is developing.