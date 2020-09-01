HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel Future Fight’s Version of Storm Has Twitter Asking Who Is This White Woman?

Marvel Future Fight announced a Storm is coming to the game, well the X-Men’s Storm, or at least we think it’s the Mistress of The Elements that we have come to love.

Twitter is staring blankly in unison after Marvel Future Fight unveiled a photo of their version of Storm coming to the game. Fans of the iconic Marvel Comics‘ superhero immediately asked who is this white woman? Some even think the Storm pictured above is actually Charlize Theron with a serious tan, which caused the South African actress to trend on Twitter.

Charlize Theron as Storm https://t.co/AGKeLfFDXz — Valerie Complex♓️♎️♋️ (@ValerieComplex) September 1, 2020

Actress Rosario Dawson even commented on the photo and basically called it what it is, a blatant whitewashing of the beloved weather-controlling mutant.

What in the white wash were they thinking? — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) September 1, 2020

Storm’s arrival in the game was first teased on Saturday, August 29, on the game’s official Twitter account without too much blowback.

In the v635 update, foes of this wind-riding mutant goddess will have to weather a new level of storm! #MARVELFutureFIght pic.twitter.com/lEy6Af5Ozc — Marvel Future Fight (@Marvel_FFightUS) August 30, 2020

But then that photo found its way on Twitter and his since gone viral with Blerds sounding off. You can peep the reactions to Charlize Theron, taking on the role of Storm in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Marvel / Marvel Future Fight