Colin Gray, Father of Colt Gray Hit With Murder Charges, X Reacts
Father of Colt Gray, The 14-Year-Old Suspected School Shooter, Slapped With Murder Charges
The report comes after news emerged that Marcee Gray, the suspected shooter’s mother, had a lengthy criminal record dating back more than two decades in four counties.
She faced prosecution on allegations of domestic violence, drug possession, property damage and traffic violations in Barrow, Fulton and Forsyth counties, and also faced civil fraud charges related to a vehicle purchase.Bruh
Social Media Weighs In On The Charges Against Colin GrayReactions to the news are as expected: no sympathy and utter disgust that Colin Gray purchased such a weapon for a 14-year-old child, who is now facing adult punishment for his heinous act. “Just months after Colt Gray was investigated by the FBI for threats, his father Collin Gray bought him the AR weapon used to kill other children. There’s no possible excuse for this,” one person on X wrote. Comedian D.L. Hughley wrote on X, “Any parent that buys a 14 year old a AR15 is a shitty parent!!.” Where’s the lie? You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Exactly
2. Absolutley sick behavior
3. A must watch
4. Facts
5. Bingo
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash