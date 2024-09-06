Subscribe
Colin Gray, Father of Colt Gray Hit With Murder Charges, X Reacts

Father of Colt Gray, The 14-Year-Old Suspected School Shooter, Slapped With Murder Charges

Published on September 6, 2024
Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty / Colt Gray / Colin Gray

It didn’t take long into the school year to remind us that America has a gun problem, thanks to another school shooting at Apalachee High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 14-year-old suspected shooter is in custody, and now his father has joined him behind bars.
Spotted on Raw Story, the father of the suspected shooter Colt Gray, who shot and killed two classmates and two teachers, was arrested this week, authorities said.
Per The Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ official account on X, formerly Twitter, Colin Gray was taken into custody and “faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children” in connection to the shooting carried out by his son. If convicted, the 54-year-old is looking at 180 years in prison, meaning he will never see the light of the day, just like his son. Colin Gray getting cuffs slapped on his wrists came after CNN reported that Colin Gray brought the AR-15 his son used in the shooting for Christmas. That’s not the only news that paints a picture of a troubled family. Colt Gray’s mother also has some baggage. Per Raw Story:

The report comes after news emerged that Marcee Gray, the suspected shooter’s mother, had a lengthy criminal record dating back more than two decades in four counties.

She faced prosecution on allegations of domestic violence, drug possession, property damage and traffic violations in Barrow, Fulton and Forsyth counties, and also faced civil fraud charges related to a vehicle purchase.

Bruh

Social Media Weighs In On The Charges Against Colin Gray

Reactions to the news are as expected: no sympathy and utter disgust that Colin Gray purchased such a weapon for a 14-year-old child, who is now facing adult punishment for his heinous act. “Just months after Colt Gray was investigated by the FBI for threats, his father Collin Gray bought him the AR weapon used to kill other children. There’s no possible excuse for this,” one person on X wrote. Comedian D.L. Hughley wrote on X, “Any parent that buys a 14 year old a AR15 is a shitty parent!!.” Where’s the lie? You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

