JustDoIt: Colin Kaepernick Fronts Nike’s 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” Ad, Patriotic Twitter Big Mad

Colin Kaepernick forfeited his NFL career once he began kneeling in silent, peaceful protest ahead of games during the playing of the National Anthem becoming both hero and enemy in the nation. Two years out of playing the game he loves and fighting a mounting legal battle, Nike made the free agent quarter the face of its “Just Do It”30th-anniversary campaign.

A black-and-white photo of Kap zeroes in on his face with the caption “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” powerful in its simplicity and achieving the desired effect. Immediately, people who still foolishly regard Kap’s protest as a jab at the military instead of the what he’s said time and again is about the treatment of communities of colors at the hands of police and other race-related matters have gone full-on patriotic petty.

One man, donning Nike socks, cut off the swoosh on his footies just to prove whatever hare-brained point that was. And believe us, the hits keep coming.

We’ve collected a number of these idiotic responses to Nike’s stirring “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick below.

