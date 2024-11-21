Subscribe
ComplexCon 2024 Delivered On The Vibes

Motion Picture: ComplexCon 2024 Delivered On The Vibes

Published on November 21, 2024
Source: aqua / Hip-Hop Wired

In this case, everything that happened in Las Vegas, probably had a camera pointed at it. We’re talking about ComplexCon, which delivered this past weekend on its promise of bringing together creatives, artists, fans and unrepentant hypebeasts to share their energy, and sell and purchase exclusive products.
Source: Complex / Complex

As previously reported, it all went down at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and it was clear from the onset that ComplexCon had plenty of motion, as they say. The line to get into the convention center was well down the block before the doors opened and the crowds were at capacity for both days.
Source: Sara Jaye / Getty

The thousands in attendance (reportedly 60,000 per Complex) had plenty to take in because of activations from major brands like Nike, adidas and Chips Ahoy! (seriously, they have a partnership with Big Sean that includes a Big Chewy Cookie x Don Life capsule collection) and smaller but influential teams Crocs, Awake and New Era. Some of the artists and talents spotted out and about included Salehe Bembury, Offset, Gunna, Austin Rivers, Keith Lee (his food picks were highlighted in the food court) and Machine Gun Kelly, amongst many more. Beyond the show floor, there were also must see panels like a the live taping of Drink Champs that featured NORE sharing his usual lack of focus (respectfully) while interviewing Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg (they also played songs from their forthcoming album and the now infamous Sneaker of the Year panel hosted by Joe LaPuma. The latter became the talk of the Sneaker Internets thanks to Lil Yachty calling out the “hate” he was receiving from sneaker influencer and creative Bimma Williams for his Air Force 1 collab with Nike (they’ve since squashed the rift).
As for the shows, fans got treated to Metro Boomin (who opened for Playboi Carti) on Saturday night and Travis Scott (who brought out Don Toliver, Chase B and Mike Dean) on Sunday night. The latter had this thumbs on the ComplexCon scales thanks to his large activation with Nike and his own proper CactusCon activation that featured some of his fave collabs and even a dope Screwed Up Records & Tapes concept. Don’t take our word for it, peep some photos from ComplexCon 2024 in the gallery.
 

1. Keith Lee & Tobe Nwigwe – ComplexCon 2025

Keith Lee & Tobe Nwigwe - ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

Keith Lee & Tobe Nguwe – ComplexCon 2025

Nav, Joe LaPuma - ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

3. Big Boy

Big Boy
Source: Complex

4. ComplexCon 2025

ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

5. Austin Rivers – ComplexCon 2025

Austin Rivers - ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

6. Travis Scott – ComplexCon 2025

Travis Scott - ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

7. Big Sean – ComplexCon 2025

Big Sean - ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

8. Machine Gun Kelly – ComplexCon 2025

Machine Gun Kelly - ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

9. ComplexCon 2025

ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

10. Offset – ComplexCon 2025

Offset - ComplexCon 2025
Source: Complex

11. ComplexCon

ComplexCon
Source: Hip-Hop Wired

